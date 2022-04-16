Another first-time-ever match has been announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode saw Dustin Rhodes issue a challenge to CM Punk. Rhodes said he’s been on this “last ride” for a while now, proving he still has it after 5 decades in the business after taking out Lance Archer. Rhodes then referred to Punk as a dream opponent, and laid the challenge down as fans in the arena popped.

AEW then confirmed Punk vs. Rhodes for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode.

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday’s Dynamite from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. Below is Rhodes’ full Rampage promo, along with the updated Dynamite line-up:

* CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes

* Wardlow vs. The Butcher

* Hook vs. Tony Nese

* Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo in a Coffin Match

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament

* Britt Baker vs. Danielle Kamela in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

* AEW President Tony Khan will reveal his latest major announcement

After 5 decades in the business, #TheNatural @dustinrhodes challenges The Best In The World @CMPunk this WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite! Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/QCwLHlm1fj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]