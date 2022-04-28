One of the AEW production trucks was involved in car accident few hours before the live taping of Wednesday’s Dynamite.

As seen below, AEW timekeeper Brooklynn Ramsey posted a photo of a Honda sedan stuck under one of the AEW trucks. In the caption, she wrote, “The driver is ok, but don’t text and drive.”

A little later, several other photos emerged giving a little more context to what may have happened.

One Twitter user shared a video clip in which fans could be heard chanting, “You deserve it!” shortly after the accident. The video was shot outside the Liacouras Center where other AEW trucks were also parked. It appears the driver of the Honda may have actually wrecked into a parked 18-wheeler outside of the venue.

AEW has yet to address the accident or the fallout from it.

After the live episode of Dynamite, AEW also taped Friday’s Rampage at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. As noted earlier, Samoa Joe will defend his ROH World Television Title against Trent Baretta on the show. Other matches announced include Darby Allin vs. Swerve Scott in a qualifying match for the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Colten Gunn vs. Keith Lee, and Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, & Kiera Hogan vs. Willow Nightingale, Trish Adora, & Skye Blue. A face-to-face confrontation between HOOK and Danhausen has also been announced.

Philly fans are crazy man, dude just crashed his car😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EX2Fkp6jlB — Bryce 2024 (@MV3ForPresident) April 27, 2022

