AEW programming is headed to NJPW World in Japan soon.

NJPW announced today that weekly episodes of Dynamite and Rampage will begin airing soon on NJPW World in Japan, at no additional cost to subscribers.

The announcement also teased that a live version of AEW TV in Japanese is planned, but no other details were included with the tweet.

All Elite Wrestling President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan responded to NJPW’s Twitter announcement and wrote, “We did it.”

This is the second collaboration that NJPW has announced with a North American promotion this week. It was announced on Wednesday that Warrior Wrestling will be partnering with NJPW Strong to present a series of matches this summer.

Tony Khan has recently had the following to say about the relationship between AEW and NJPW following Jay White’s appearance.

“Jay White came through the Forbidden Door via our great relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling,” Khan said. “You’re clearly a big wrestling fan, Karisa, so you know that New Japan and AEW have put on some great matches together with great wrestlers from AEW going there. Jon Moxley, of course, was the IWGP US Champion and actually, he lost the title to Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match.

“We’ve seen great wrestlers from New Japan come into AEW. Minoru Suzuki, of course, Tomohiro Ishii, Jay White, KENTA. We’ve had lots of great wrestlers from New Japan and I think we can look forward to more, both ways, through the Forbidden Door.”

Stay tuned for more on the new deal.

