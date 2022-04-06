Warrior Wrestling is launching a new partnership with New Japan Strong.

The promotions will team up on a series of shows over the coming months.

“The Dojo Showcase” matches will be included on Warrior’s cards in April, May, and June. The matches will feature graduates of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s LA Dojo.

The first match in “The Dojo Showcase” series will be held on Warrior’s show in South Bend, Indiana on Saturday, April 23. Karl Fredericks will face Clark Connors.

A championship match is also announced for the Warrior Wrestling 21 show on April 23 as Will Ospreay is set to defend the Warrior Wrestling Championship against Blake Christian.

Others scheduled to appear on the Warrior Wrestling 21 card include AEW’s Top Flight, Swerve Strickland, and Brian Cage. Athena is also set to appear, along with Aramis, KC Navarro, and Sam Adonis.

A special appearance by Thunder Rosa is also being promoted. Rosa has already announced that she will be relinquishing the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship at the show. She successfully defended the title at the promotion’s show last month. The announcement came after Rosa won the AEW Women’s Championship from Dr. Britt Baker in the Steel Cage main event of St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite.

