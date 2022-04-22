Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode was taped earlier this week from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. You can click here for spoilers from the taping.

Rampage will be headlined by AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defending against Marina Shafir, in what could be Cargill’s 30th straight win.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Adam Cole vs. Tomohiro Ishii in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, the opening match of the night

* Lance Archer vs. Serpentico

* Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia. Santana, Ortiz and Jericho Appreciation Society members are banned from ringside

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Marina Shafir in the main event

* Tony Schiavone interviews Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

* Tony Schiavone interviews The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament participants Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Toni Storm

* Appearances by Shawn Spears, Rocky Romero, Jay White, Orange Cassidy, and more

Stay tuned for more on tonight's AEW Rampage

