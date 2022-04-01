Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT was taped earlier this week at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbus, South Carolina. You can click here for full spoilers.

Rampage will be headlined by Keith Lee vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, plus the second qualifying match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. The winner of Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue will join Toni Storm as confirmed names for the women’s tournament so far.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* We will hear from Kris Statlander

* We will hear from AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, Dan Lambert and Paige VanZant

* The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

* House of Black vs. Fuego Del Sol, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifier: Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee

* Appearances by Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti and others

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Rampage and be sure to join us for coverage at 10pm ET.

