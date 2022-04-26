Seth Rollins looked like a “Spearmint Gum” with his all green outfit on this week’s WWE RAW, according to AEW star Swerve Strickland.

Strickland remarked on Rollins’ attire during Randy Orton’s 20th Anniversary segment, which kicked off this week’s RAW. The segment saw Rollins interrupting the reunion between Orton and Cody Rhodes, accusing The American Nightmare of stealing Orton’s spotlight. The segment set up a main event 8-Man Match pitting Rhodes, RK-Bro & Ezekiel against Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins & The Usos. Orton and the babyfaces went onto win the bout.

Rollins will face Cody Rhodes in a WrestleMania 38 rematch at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash premium live event. You can click here for the updated card.

Meanwhile, Strickland was last seen on AEW TV on the April 13 episode of Dynamite, where he & Keith Lee lost to Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks in a tag team match. Lee & Strickland were interviewed by Tony Schiavone this past Friday on Rampage.

In a recent interview with Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast, Strickland discussed Cody Rhodes’ AEW exit.

“With the Cody Rhodes situation, with him leaving as well, we’re not sure where that’s going to go,” Strickland said. “But him leaving, that opened up a spot with all those business acquisitions that he had, like I don’t know if they are doing a lot of those anymore or they’re seeing those out till they’re finally finished. But that left a window. So I’m like, that gave me an opportunity for me to fill that void with all these crazy other business ventures and all that.”

You can see Swerve’s tweet on Seth Rollins below. Rollins has yet to respond to the AEW wrestler.

Seth Rollins looking like Spearmint Gum — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) April 26, 2022

Nah why did Seth Rollins pull up in this fit?? 😂😂😂 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/sTEVVLr3Vj — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) April 26, 2022

