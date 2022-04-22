AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening to tout the ratings for Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite. He also plugged Friday’s taped AEW Rampage.

As noted, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite drew 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on TBS. The show ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the key demo rating, and #35 for the night in viewership on cable. Khan pointed to how AEW ranked under just the two NBA Playoff games on cable for the night with the key demo rating, and ranked in the top 10 key demo ratings for cable and network TV.

“Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night! Dynamite on TBS was only behind NBA Playoff coverage for the top spot on cable/satellite Wednesday + was top 10 on all tv including network shows! We’re back TOMORROW for a big Friday Night #AEWRampage on TNT 10pm ET/9pm CT!,” he wrote.

You can click here for our full viewership/ratings report on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

On a related note, this went under the radar before but two interview segments have been confirmed for Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT, as seen below in Khan’s Twitter graphic.

Tony Schiavone will interview the team of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, who lost their debut together against Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks on the April 13 edition of Dynamite. Lee and Strickland then defeated Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto on this week’s AEW Dark.

Schiavone will also interview three of the first entrants for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament – Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Toni Storm. Hikaru Shida, Red Velvet, and Ruby Soho have also qualified but they are not being advertised for the Rampage segment.

You can click here for spoilers from Wednesday’s Rampage taping. In addition to the interview segments mentioned above, the show will feature Adam Cole vs. Tomohiro Ishii in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, Lance Archer vs. Serpentico, Daniel Garcia vs. Eddie Kingston, and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the full tweet from Khan:

Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night! Dynamite on TBS was only behind NBA Playoff coverage for the top spot on cable/satellite Wednesday + was top 10 on all tv including network shows!

We’re back TOMORROW for a big Friday Night #AEWRampage on TNT

10pm ET/9pm CT! pic.twitter.com/4CDYPrpGqO — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 21, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]