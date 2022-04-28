‘Hangman’ Adam Page’s next AEW World Championship defense is now official. Hangman will be facing CM Punk at next month’s Double Or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view on May 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The match between the two men was teased last week when after he defeated Dax Harwood, CM Punk came face to face with Hangman Page at the top of the entrance ramp. Hangman held his title up in the air in front of Punk before they parted ways without any further interaction.

Punk made it first known that he is interested in chasing the World Title when he defeated MJF in a dog collar match at AEW Revolution on March 6, 2022. While celebrating his victory on the turnbuckles, Punk motioned that he wanted the title belt around his waist.

This is the first official match announced for AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Stay tuned for additional announcements on the pay-per-view.

If you would like to follow our live coverage of AEW Dynamite, it is available at this link.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]