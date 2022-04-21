As seen in the shots below, AEW World Heavyweight Champion ‘Hangman’ Adam Page took the time to come face-to-face with CM Punk on tonight’s Dynamite.

Punk had just come off a victory over Dustin Rhodes in a hard-hitting, technical match when Hangman’s music hit. He stopped at the top of the ramp, holding his title, and stared down CM Punk before the show went to commercial.

It looks as though AEW is teasing this as the next major feud for the World Championship, now that Hangman’s feud with Adam Cole is behind him for the time being.

Punk made it first known that he is interested in chasing the World Title when he defeated MJF in a dog collar match at AEW Revolution on March 6, 2022. While celebrating his victory on the turnbuckles, Punk motioned that he wanted the title belt around his waist.

In the post-media scrum for Revolution that night, Punk admitted that he only has so many matches left and would enjoy chasing the World Title once more.

“I mean, I think so,” Punk said. “I mean, there are people I want to wrestle here, just for rasslin’ sake. But after a while, I don’t know how much time I have, I don’t know how many matches I have left. So if I am not working my way towards a title shot, if I am not trying to be where Hangman is, I don’t know what I am doing. So, I do think that is something that might happen.

“Keep your eyes on it, I don’t know. There’s a ranking system here, I think I am doing pretty good, and we will see. I like Hangman though, and it’s a lot easier to wrestle someone when you hate them. I like that cowboy.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]