During the post-AEW Revolution media scrum, CM Punk spoke to the press where he admitted to wanting a title shot. The former WWE Superstar did admit that he does like Hangman Page though, while teasing he does not know how long he has left in wrestling.

“I mean, I think so” Punk said. “I mean, there’s people I want to wrestle here, just for rasslin’ sake. But after a while, I don’t know how much time I have, I don’t know how many matches I have left. So if I am not working my way towards a title shot, if I am not trying to be where Hangman is, I don’t know what I am doing. So, I do think that is something that might happen.

“Keep your eyes on it, I don’t know. There’s a ranking system here, I think I am doing pretty good, and we will see. I like Hangman though, and it’s a lot easier to wrestle someone when you hate them. I like that cowboy.”

CM Punk also spoke about what he has learned during his storyline with MJF. He believes that this has taught him that there is still hope. The wrestling veteran claimed that MJF is someone who loves the business for all of the right reasons.

“I learned that there’s hope. because there’s kids just like me who love the business for all the right reasons, and just kind of love the classics. Kids will start garage bands and they’ll play Ramones covers, you know what I mean? Max is one of those kids,” he claimed. “It’s weird right, because he’s a kid who grew up and he was a WWF fan.

“But he’s kind of a savant because he went back and he watches some of the most obscure stuff, he loves all kind of wrestling except maybe New Japan. I think he hates New Japan. But knowing that there’s kids like that who put in the work. That study the history, and they get it, and they’re respectful. There’s hope.”

