Tonight's special show will air live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Here’s what’s in store for tonight’s show:

* The Dynamite debut of Hook vs. TBA

* CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes

* Wardlow vs. The Butcher

* Britt Baker vs. Danielle Kamella in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament

* Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo in a Coffin Match

* Tony Khan has a “huge announcement” to make

