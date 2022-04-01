WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 media row about the Cody Rhodes rumors.

It has been heavily reported that the former AEW star will be returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38 as Seth Rollins’ mystery opponent. However, AJ made it clear that he will believe it when he sees it.

“Listen, I haven’t seen Cody here, so I’ll believe it when I see it,” AJ claimed. “This is what we’ve been a part of for a couple, well I’ve been decades. There’s a lot of rumors, but you don’t believe something until you actually see it.”

Styles went on to clarify his stance on that situation further admitting that he has become jaded over his years in wrestling after seeing so many rumors not play out.

“So, if Cody is going to be at WrestleMania, I will believe it when I see it,” stated Rhodes. “It’s one of those things that has happened to me throughout my 20 plus years of being in the business. I don’t believe anything until I see it. Because, so many times we have been promised so many things and they never happen. I am jaded, I guess you’d say. I know it sounds crazy.”

Since Cody Rhodes departed AEW, there has been a lot of different speculation and reports. This is something AJ Styles spoke about, noting it bothers him that websites only use one person as a source.

“The only thing that bothers me about most websites, and whatnot, is they get their information from one guy. He has to be the truth, right? I guess that bothers me,” he admitted. “Because you’ve got to get your own truths from people that you have sources with, that’s the only thing that bothers me. But that’s not on you guys (Wrestling Inc.).”

