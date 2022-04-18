WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 media row about Triple H returning to work.

The Game was around during WrestleMania weekend for the first time since suffering a cardiac event and after recently officially retiring from in-ring competition. That got AJ Styles reflecting.

Styles initially debuted with WWE at the 2016 Royal Rumble which apparently came to pass because of Triple H, as the D-Generation X star was the man who started the conversations.

“Yeah, Triple H was here, and I am glad to see him, man,” AJ Styles stated. “You’ve got to think, when I think about his retirement I am here because of him. Because he called me, that’s huge for me.”

Triple H was backstage for a surprise meeting at WrestleMania weekend with the talent. The wrestlers themselves were emotional to see him again, which is something Rhea Ripley admitted to. This meeting is when the roster found out that they are able to make an additional profit outside of their standard contracts.

Wrestlers in WWE are once again allowed to gain revenue from third-party platforms, such as Camero, autograph signings, and other programming. This is something that AJ Styles had been doing prior to the ban via his Twitch account.

Triple H and AJ Styles were both then involved in WrestleMania 38 night two. Hunter started the show as a surprise, officially retiring by leaving his boots in the ring. Meanwhile, AJ would compete against Edge, being defeated by the Rated-R Superstar due to a distraction from Damian Priest.

AJ Styles and Triple H never had a televised match together, but they did share the ring during a 2019 tour of Japan. AJ actually teamed up with the Hall Of Famer, alongside fellow Club members, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. They were able to defeat the team of Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Samoa Joe. Triple H only competed in the ring one more time after this before retiring.

