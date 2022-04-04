WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 media row about Triple H. The Game has been back at work this weekend, unveiling The Undertaker’s statue, and taking part in a major backstage talent meeting. Rhea admitted that she got emotional seeing him return, stressing that without him, she wouldn’t be here.

“Man, I love him, I do. It’s so nice to see him back, we got to see him last night,” she revealed. “Just seeing him walk through the door brang tears to my eyes. He’s been through a lot, and to know that he has is so saddening for me. I am so happy that he’s doing so much better, because, honestly I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him.

“He’s the reason that I started watching wrestling, he’s the reason that I started wrestling. He’s the reason that I got the push that I did in NXT, and became the Rhea Ripley that you see today. If it wasn’t for him believing in my, and giving me these opportunities then I wouldn’t be here. So, I am very glad that he’s back, and that he’s healthier. He’s still not fully there, but he’s healthier and that’s a step in the right direction.”

Rhea Ripley then spoke about potentially giving a nod to the Game in her WrestleMania entrance. While that’s something that she’d like to do in the future, it won’t be possible this weekend. That’s because she and Liv Morgan have something special planned with their gear.

“Dude, I would love it,” she said on spitting the water. I don’t think I am going to do it at WrestleMania because Liv and I have something planned. We have like costumes planned, gear. But I definitely want to do something Triple H-related. I dressed up as him for the Halloween battle royal. And I did the whole entrance, I had Shane Thorne as my Chyna. I definitely want to do something like that.”

Triple H appeared at WrestleMania Sunday and left his boots in the ring, symbolizing his retirement from in-ring competition.

You can watch Rhea’s full interview with Wrestling Inc. below, and you can subscribe to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel at YouTube.com/WrestlingInc

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]