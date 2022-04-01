Ahead of his KO Show segment with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin at WrestleMania Saturday, Kevin Owens was asked when he found out about WWE’s plans to bring back the Texas Rattlesnake.

“Usually, in November I start asking questions, to try to find ideas and see if they have ideas,” Owens told TVA Sports. “This year, I took a different approach. I had just signed my contract, I had my history with Seth Rollins so I thought to myself that I was in a good position.

“So I started asking questions in January and when I spoke to Vince [McMahon], he was the one who told me that his plan was to bring Austin back for a night and that would be with me. I was super happy! When it’s not 100% announced, things can always change. But one week before the event, I fully realize it and I can’t wait.”

It was first reported in February that WWE had “made a significant overture towards Austin” for a match at WrestleMania 38. Although Austin’s confrontation with Owens is not being billed as an official match, Stone Cold has promised to “unleash one last can of whoop-ass” on Owens in front of a capacity crowd at AT&T Stadium.

As noted, the Kevin Owens – Steve Austin segment will main event WrestleMania Saturday. You can click here for the final card going into this weekend’s WrestleMania 38.

