Alexa Bliss has wrestled one match since September of 2021, when she competed in the WWE RAW Women’s Title #1 Contendership Elimination Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber this past February. Bliss had reportedly become frustrated with WWE creative since her comeback, and had voiced displeasure over her character’s lack of direction. It was further noted that Bliss’ feelings were known by talent, creative writers, and higher-ups. Despite her reported frustrations, Bliss only had positive things to say about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

“Vince is amazing,” Bliss told Adam’s Apple. “He’s incredible. He’s super approachable. But obviously – yeah, he has such a big presence, it’s always a little nerve-racking talking to Vince, but he’s great.”

Alexa Bliss also shared an amusing story about an embarrassing in-ring moment she experienced. It happened while she was still paired on-screen with Mickie James in 2017.

“My shorts were on backwards and Mickie James had to tell me in the ring that my shorts were on backwards,” Bliss recalled. “And during commercial break, I had to run back to Gorilla and change them around and then run back out.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Adam’s Apple YouTube channel with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]