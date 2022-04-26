AEW’s Anthony Bowens recently spoke to the Under The Ring podcast about being an LGBTQ wrestler.

The Acclaimed star is an openly gay wrestler, and that is something that he hopes will provide a positive influence on others. Bowens wants to give hope to others in the closest that dream of being an entertainer.

“It means a lot to me to be an LGBTQ athlete because I struggled a lot with finding myself when I was younger. As crappy as it was, there’s people that go through way worse than I did,” he said. “So, having this platform to be a positive influence, and be visible, and be present in a space where people typically think it wouldn’t be a safe space for LGBTQ athletes is very important to me.

“I think it’s cool that I get to show the world that there are all different shapes, sizes, and personalities to being gay. There isn’t just one stereotypic image of what it is. Hopefully, I can provide hope to anybody else that is in the closet and dreams of one day becoming an entertainer, or a pro wrestler. I am hoping that I can open more doors as I continue on through my journey.”

Anthony Bowens also reflected on the incident earlier this year that saw a fan shout a homophobic slur at him. He admitted that is the only time that has happened in his career.

“In terms of the public, just don’t be a crap human being, treat people with respect,” he said. “We had an incident a few months ago where somebody yelled something from the crowd. Which I have never really experienced too much, or heard too much. Probably because either I am focused on the match, or it just doesn’t really happen a lot.

“Just don’t bring that energy and that crap to the arena. I get it in terms of you wanting to yell at the bad guy and such, but leave homophobia, transphobia, or racist stuff, take that crap, and leave it someplace else. If that’s what you’re going to bring to the arena, don’t even show up.”

For him, the locker room backstage has provided an easy atmosphere that is relaxed. Anthony Bowens admitted that it was one of the things that drew him toward the company in the first place.

“Absolutely, that was one of the things that drew me to AEW, outside of the product being fantastic,” he said. “Was when I got there as an extra I think in August/September of 2020 I was so relaxed. I wasn’t walking on eggshells. I saw people like Sonny Kiss, and Nyla Rose just authentically being themselves without having to worry or hide.

“Or put up these walls to protect themselves from other people, or show any others who they truly are. I think the locker room has been fantastic, and I have always had so much support from fellow professional wrestlers. I have never really felt unsafe at all in any locker room that I have been in.”

Anthony Bowens believes that there might be some homophobic incidents on the independent scene. But, on the whole, the AEW star believes that the wrestling community has done well policing things.

“I am sure on the independents there are some pockets of things that exist,” he stated. “But I think wrestlers, and fans too, have done a good job of policing that nonsense. Making sure it doesn’t exist in pro wrestling. Will we completely eradicate it? I think that’s something hard to do. There’s always going to be those select few people that carry that nonsense around with them.

“But, I think the acceptance in the wrestling space in 2022 is way better than what it was when I first started. Because, there were times when I first started where I was like, ‘that kind of kept me in the closet,’ I would say.’”

