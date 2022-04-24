Athena (fka Ember Moon) won the Warrior Wrestling Women’s title in South Bend on Saturday night at Warrior Wrestling XXI.

Athena defeated Skye Blue and Shazza McKenzie to win the vacant title.

As noted, Thunder Rosa relinquished the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship on April 23.

Athena is the fourth wrestler to hold the Warrior Wrestlings Women’s title. Past champions include Tessa Blanchard, Kylie Rae, and Rosa.

Below are the results of Warrior Wrestling XXI:

* Sam Adonis (c) defeated Aramis (Warrior Wrestling Lucha Championship Match)

* Storm Grayson defeated Alex Zayne with the help of Frank The Clown

* Karl Fredericks defeated Clark Conners (LA Dojo Showcase Match)

* Swerve Strickland defeated Adam Brooks

* Double Dante (Dante Leon & Dante Martin) defeated KC Navarro & Brian Cage

* Athena defeated Shazza McKenzie (w/Frank The Clown) and Skye Blue (Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship Match)

* Will Ospreay (c) defeated Blake Christian (Warrior Championship Match)

I can’t put into words how much I screamed when @AthenaPalmer_FG won the @WarriorWrstlng Women’s championship, it was loud. pic.twitter.com/FMQUzqr3uE — The Mid Podcast (@TheMidPodcast) April 24, 2022





