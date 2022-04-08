WWE Superstar Austin Theory recently spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 media row.

Theory commented on the recent changes to NXT following the transition to NXT 2.0. He believes that there is a lot more character development now, with WWE focusing on producing future talent.

“So, I know there’s a lot of hate, and there’s also some love for that,” said Theory. “I just think people don’t understand when change is happening, and they don’t really like that. But once they get used to that, they find comfort and enjoy.

“I see a lot of character development, more than there was before. I just see a bunch of new rising stars, and where in a position now where I feel that’s what we need. This young and upcoming talent, and that’s what that is producing.”

Austin Theory continued to give his thoughts on WWE’s NXT reboot.

“There’s always going to be some that don’t like it,” he said on NXT 2.0. “But at the end of the day it’s a product, it’s a business, and what’s going to make the best superstars for the future. I think that’s something that’s heavily engaged on character development. To me, NXT 2.0 is great.”

