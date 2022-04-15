Ronda Rousey is currently listed internally as the top babyface female Superstar of the WWE SmackDown roster, according to PWInsider. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is listed internally as the top blue brand heel of the women’s division.

Flair retained her title over Rousey at WrestleMania 38, but their “I Quit” rematch will take place at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi are listed as the #2 and #3 babyface female SmackDown Superstars, while Lacey Evans is listed next.

Evans returned last week with a new vignette to re-introduce her to the storylines after being away for months with her second pregnancy. Banks and Naomi won the titles from Carmella and Zelina Vega at WrestleMania 38, and will defend them against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley on next week’s RAW.

Regarding the female heels on SmackDown, Shayna Baszler is listed internally at #2 behind Flair, while Sonya Deville is listed at #3.

Baszler has been teaming with Natalya as of late, while Deville works as an on-screen WWE official and part-time wrestler. She is set to challenge RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair soon, likely at WrestleMania Backlash, but it was revealed earlier this week that Deville is not listed internally on the RAW heels roster.

For those who missed it, you can click here for a report on the top male babyface and heel Superstars for RAW and SmackDown, and you can click here for a report on the top female babyface and heel Superstars for RAW.

Stay tuned for more.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]