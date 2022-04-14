RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is currently listed internally as the top female babyface on WWE’s red brand roster, according to PWInsider.

While Alexa Bliss, who tied the knot with Ryan Cabrera this past weekend, has been away from the storylines since Elimination Chamber, she is currently listed as the #2 female RAW babyface, while Rhea Ripley, who is rumored for a heel turn on Liv Morgan, is listed at #3.

Regarding the heels on RAW, Becky Lynch is listed internally as the top heel RAW Superstar for the women’s division. Lynch has not been seen since dropping the RAW Women’s Title to Belair at WrestleMania 38.

Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega are listed after Lynch on the heel side of the female RAW roster. They dropped the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to Sasha Banks and Naomi at WrestleMania 38, and split up due to Carmella leaving for her wedding and honeymoon with Corey Graves.

Belair is set to defend her title against Sonya Deville, likely at the WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event on May 8. Banks and Naomi will defend their titles against Ripley and Morgan on Monday’s RAW.

