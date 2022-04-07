Injured WWE Superstar Bayley held a Twitter Q&A session on Wednesday. As seen below, Bayley responded sarcastically to the questions, not providing exact answers to certain fan queries.

When one fan asked Bayley if she accepts responsibility for being the catalyst to her son’s supervillain origin story, the wrestler revealed what AEW star Bryan Danielson once told her on an overseas WWE tour.

Very good point. And funny enough, one time overseas on tour, Daniel Bryan told me he thinks I’m the fastest woman in the division. (I had been training on my explosiveness). #iMissMyBayley

Prior to the Q&A session, Bayley addressed a recent report from Fightful Select which noted that WWE passed on several major WrestleMania 37 pitches for Bayley last year. With Bayley missing this year’s Mania due to an injury, fans on social media have been complaining about her missing WWE’s biggest show two years in a row.

Bayley said she was over not making the WrestleMania 37 card, as should her fans.

Hello you idiots can you please be respectful to the injured?!??? Yeah yah big deal I wasn’t booked on WM 37 but I’m over it and so should you!!!! AND I missed this yr thanks to you guys!!!! Let it go!!! I moved on. I never think about it!!! PS – Yes I fix wigs as a side hustle

As a follow-up to the tweet, Balyey invited fans to ask her questions. You can see highlights from the Twitter Q&A session below.

Bayley has reportedly been cleared for a WWE comeback, and could return this Friday on SmackDown. She underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL last July.

