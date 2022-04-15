Becky Lynch and her husband, Seth Rollins, have become fashion icons within the WWE Universe for their over-the-top outfits.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Lynch was asked whether she and Rollins ever discuss the attires they don on WWE TV. In response, Lynch revealed she often wishes to alter Rollins’ outfits and wear them herself.

“We don’t really discuss it,” Lynch said. “We show each other things, and then are like, ‘That’s freakin’ wild. That’s awesome. I’m jealous of that.’ He has some items in his closet that I want to alter and tailor and wear myself because they are so badass. He is the same way. Although it is a lot easier for me to alter his stuff than him to alter mine.”

In the lead-up to her WrestleMania 38 match against Bianca Belair, Lynch began sporting a new look that has drawn comparisons to Milla Jovovich’s hairstyle from the 1997 film The Fifth Element. Lynch explained why her new look is essential to the evolution of her “Big Time Becks” persona.

“That’s all this is. It’s story,” Becky Lynch said of her new look. “When we watch anything, we’re watching and listening to a story. So you want to tell that in the best, most intriguing way possible. It’s an art. That’s the part I love about this more than anything, being able to take the audience on a ride. We see the athleticism. We see the moves. That’s not what draws us in. What draws us in is emotion.

“It’s the in-between. The rawness of it all. I’m not the most athletic in the world, but I can tell one hell of a story. That’s the part I’ve focused on. How can I tell the best story? How do I take them on that ride? How do I draw out that emotion? As the old saying goes, people won’t remember what you did or said, but how you made them feel.”

When asked about her next goal in WWE, Lynch responded: “I am the goal.” She continued, “I am the thing people want to reach for, want to achieve. They want to have a match with ‘Big Time Becks.’ I just want to stay there. I want to enjoy my 360 views where there ain’t nobody touching me.”

As noted earlier, Becky Lynch was recently named one of the Top Female Game-Changers of the 21st Century by Nigeria’s Glazia magazine.

