WWE RAW Women’s Champion joined Midnight Meets with Colin Murray to promote WrestleMania 38, where she will defend her RAW Women’s Title against Bianca Belair. Becky Lynch talked a bit about her rise to superstardom in WWE as “The Man” a few years ago, particularly pointing out a question John Cena used to ask her that she didn’t figure out until developing “The Man” character.

“I was always able to connect with the audience which is fantastic, but I never knew I could. I never knew the answer to that question,” Lynch said. “John Cena used to always ask me whenever I’d ask him for advice, ‘who are you? Who are you?’ I’d get so pissed off, you know? I’d go, ‘you know, I’m just freaking the underdog that fights.’ ‘Yeah, that’s fine. We have lots of them. Who are you?’ And so I was always trying to figure out that answer.

“And then, you know, perfect storyline, perfect synergy of becoming The Man, of rising up against the golden girl essentially and saying, ‘no, this is my show now. I’m taking over. I’m The Man. I’m not only in the women’s division but in the whole d-mn company. I am The Man.’ It was that that really changed the game for me. Because, you know, there was an uprising of people really supporting me and losing their mind, but then when you almost had like a movement to go behind it. Like you had a stamp and you had a name. We changed everything and I think that’s the hardest thing to figure out for a wrestler, but I think it’s the most important thing.”

When Becky Lynch first appeared on the WWE main roster, the women’s title at the time was called the WWE Divas Championship. That was something Lynch wanted to help change, which she did when she competed for the new WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 32 against Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

“My first WrestleMania, that was the start of achieving huge goals and that was one of my goals coming over, was to change the title from Diva’s back to Women’s,” Lynch said. “Because I couldn’t relate to what a diva is, you know? It doesn’t have a good, empowering connotation, you know? So being in the match that changed that title over and having one of my biggest female influences in there, in the ring with me, Lita, handing over the title and almost like, passing the torch, was huge.”

While “The Man” character may have brought Becky Lynch to prominense, she feels her current persona no longer reflects the anti-hero characteristics of “The Man.” That’s not a problem for Lynch, however, who says she’s having more fun than ever and having the best run of her career.

“I don’t know that I’m at that point,” Lynch said. “I guess I don’t know. I don’t know where I lie. I certainly wouldn’t say an antihero, especially with the ridiculousness of this character sometimes. But I do love it and I’m probably having more fun, and I think doing the best work of my career. Even if it’s just from a personal standpoint, if nobody else feels like that, I feel like I am.

“At the end of the day, that’s all that matters. It’s not all that matters, but I am enjoying it, and I feel like I’m doing good work and I’m helping create a vision that is spectacular. I’m so proud of what we’re doing on RAW. I think we have fantastic women and I think we elevated them and are going to continue to do so, and I think the possiblities are endless when you have a group like that.”

To quote this article, please credit Midnight Meets with Colin Murray and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts