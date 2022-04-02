WWE RAW Superstar Bianca Belair recently spoke with Rasslin‘ about Triple H. The Game had a big impact on her career during her time in WWE’s developmental system. However, the 14-time World Champion recently retired from the business due to his health issues. Bianca put him over, stating he was the man who believed in her the most.

“Triple H, he was such a huge part of my development, of who Bianca Belair is. He was the first person in NXT that put me on that main stage. That gave me that opportunity, that believed in me. The moment that we had after the Mae Young Classic, my match with Kairi Sane that I had, is a moment that always sticks with me. Everyone always asks, ‘what did he say to you after the match?’

“I always say, ‘I’ll never tell anyone what he said.’ Because those words were the words that finally let me know that I was walking in my purpose, I was good at what I did. He believed in me and I still replay those words before all my big matches. I replayed those words in my head before WrestleMania, we talked about what he told me after WrestleMania, after I won last year. So he was a huge part of who I am.”

Bianca Belair went on to give further praise to Triple H. She claimed to be grateful for his impact on her career, appreciating his impact both in and out of the squared circle.

“I am just so grateful to have been able to experience Triple H. And have him be a part of my journey,” she said. “And I just really appreciate all he has done inside and outside of the ring.”

