WWE has announced a big WrestleMania 38 rematch for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event.

WrestleMania Backlash will feature Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins II. This will be a rematch from Rhodes’ return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, which saw him defeat Rollins in singles action.

This week’s RAW opened up with Rhodes on MizTV with The Miz, which led to a singles match between the two ring veterans. Rollins watched the match from ringside as The American Nightmare used a Cody Cutter and a Cross Rhodes to get the pin on The A-Lister. After the match, Rollins confronted Rhodes in the ring and challenged him to part two, the rematch. WWE later confirmed the match for WrestleMania Backlash after RAW went off the air.

WrestleMania Backlash is scheduled for Sunday, May 8 from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Below is the updated announced card, along with related footage from RAW:

I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

