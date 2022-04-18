The late, great Roddy Piper would have turned 68 on Sunday. As wrestlers and wrestling promotions remembered the WWE Hall of Famer, a fan on social media posted a video clip of Piper’s appearance on Bill Maher’s Politically Incorrect in 1999.

Representing WCW at the time, Piper was joined on Maher’s panel by fellow WWE Hall of Famers Sting, Bobby Heenan and Madusa. At one point during the interview, Maher contended that wrestling fans were “in on the joke” and knew they were watching a fake sport. This prompted Sting to argue that chair shots were real, and that wrestlers do suffer a physical toll during matches.

In response to Sting’s comments, Maher argued, “but there’s never a bruise on any of you.”

An irate Piper then stood up, lowered his trousers, and showed off his metal hip.

Piper then pointed to his wrist and yelled, “Broken wrist. See that wrist? Seven years it’s been broken. Owen Hart [is] dead. Why don’t you go tell Mrs. Hart what a joke it is, huh?”

The video has since gone viral, prompting responses from the likes of WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and Karrion Kross. Roddy Piper passed away on July 31, 2015 at the age of 61.

Bill Maher mocks pro wrestling, but Roddy Piper isn't standing for it in classic Roddy style. pic.twitter.com/Jn5nzS8soE — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) April 17, 2022

Never forgot this 💯 — Killer Kross (@realKILLERkross) April 17, 2022

Roddy Piper was just on another level https://t.co/qgm8ua6lnX — Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) April 17, 2022

Remembering the one and only "Rowdy" Roddy Piper on his birthday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FhnAwMmXfn — WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2022

Happy Birthday Roddy Piper! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/RHAKeCQUA0 — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) April 17, 2022

Remembering Roddy Piper on what would have been his 68th Birthday today. We miss and love you, Hot Rod! ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/CjJZPuNtfb — 80's Wrestling (@80sWrestling_) April 17, 2022

Today would've been "Rowdy" Roddy Piper's birthday, so don't even worry about the bubble gum and just KICK ASS. Pay homage. pic.twitter.com/EYMkuOcZhf — HOMAGE (@HOMAGE) April 18, 2022

Remembering the legend Roddy Piper today. A legend in the Pacific Northwest & Mid-Atlantic territories and a multi-time champion in the NWA & beyond! What are your favorite Roddy Piper memories! Let us know in the replies! 👇#wrestling #roddypiper #prowrestling pic.twitter.com/baehXNnE3X — NWA (@nwa) April 17, 2022

