WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is among those welcoming news that the company has relaxed its policy on marijuana use.

It was recently reported that a number of WWE performers say they have not been suspended or fined for marijuana use in years. A policy is still on the books in WWE. In the past, the company would issue a $2,500 fine for positive marijuana tests.

Booker T feels that relaxing the enforcement of WWE’s policy on marijuana can help wrestlers stay healthy and perhaps even save lives.

“It’s a long time overdue, I think – marijuana policy being lifted,” Booker T said on The Hall of Fame podcast. “Just because, like, science approved what marijuana can do for so many different types of ailments, especially pain management. And one thing about the professional wrestling game, the opioid problem got huge at one point in time. You know, guys trying to self-medicate and we lost a lot of guys due to that.

“So for me, I’ve been somewhat of an advocate, you know, not as outspoken as (Rob Van Dam). I’m sure he’d be proud right now. I’m sure he’d be happy. I’m sure he’s jumping for joy. I’m sure he’s celebrating, you know what I mean? But definitely, I’ve always been something that believed that shouldn’t be something that was on the banned list.”

Booker T is pleased to see the recent nationwide trend of marijuana being decriminalized in more states. He sees benefits that extend far beyond the world of professional wrestling.

“Times have changed a whole lot and I’m glad to see the movement,” Booker T said. “There again, we moved a little slow here in Texas and I know it’s political but we need to get past that political talk right there because we’re talking about people’s lives. We’re talking about saving a lot of people as well as decriminalizing it more than anything. Locking people up for something like that. That right there I think is more important than just the recreational use.”

