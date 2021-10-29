WWE Hall Of Famer, The Godfather recently spoke with GOW Media 216 where he recalled a funny story from his past that involved members of the McMahon family. He was in an elevator smoking marijuana when the doors opened up and Vince, Linda, and Stephanie McMahon were all standing waiting to get in.

The Godfather recalled the story of how that situation played out as well as speaking about how much he loves Vince for the fact he allowed him to just be himself.

“You know what, I love Vince McMahon to death because he let me be me and believe me, bro, that’s saying a lot. There’s been a lot of incidents like that with Vince, but Vince was always cool with me, but that’s a true story. What happened was me and a friend of mine named Big Worms. In fact, the first time I smoked was with Big Worms, and Big Worm would smoke no matter where you were man, he didn’t care, he’d smoke. Doesn’t matter if you was in the elevator, he didn’t care. So he’s in the elevator just pumping chief and the elevator opens up and those four are standing there and Vince is just looking at me, and there’s smoke coming out of the elevator. Vince says, ‘Charles, I think we’ll take the next one.’ Like I said I’ve been smoking strong since Papa Shango so anytime you see me after Papa Shango, I was medicated.”

