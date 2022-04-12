During the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T questioned Tony Khan’s recent social media comments that got people talking by claiming an army of bots is signal boosting anti-AEW comments online.

Booker believes this could back up Eric Bischoff’s recent comments about Khan having thin skin.

“Is Tony Khan losing his damn mind? I know he’s off into analytics, I think he works in that field, but people are going to hate, okay? Everybody is not going to like ya,” Booker T said. “I know Eric Bischoff said that Tony Khan had thin skin, and this came out right after that. I don’t know if that proves that or not.”

Booker T went on to urge Tony Khan not to concentrate on the negative comments via social media noting he gets online hate too, but he has love at the same time. He’s sure that the situation is the same for the AEW President.

“If you think they’re not going to talk about you, you’re wrong,” he said. “And if you think they are talking about you, there again, they say any news is good news, right? So, if they’re talking about you, good or bad, for me it’s good. You should look at my Twitter account, Tony, they hate me. But I’ve got so much love from so many people at the same time.

“I am sure Tony Khan has got a lot of love from so many people, because this guy is delivering jobs. So think about that, not thinking about how people on Twitter, because you will lose your mind thinking about people that is saying negative comments about you.”

While Khan is focusing on those negative comments at the moment, Booker T claimed he has only seen positives about the company. He urged Tony to, ‘kick out,’ as they say in the business.

“That’s all it has got to be, is comments. Because I haven’t seen anything but pretty much good stories about AEW in the social media sphere. So I don’t know, man,” he said. “Kick out, that’s what we say in the wrestling business. You’ll be alright.”

Even though fans have criticized the tweet from Khan, Booker T does believe there are negative comments. He sees them all the time, with fans changing their opinions and used Cody Rhodes as an example.

“I believe it. I believe it as far as people having negative comments because I see them all the time. Cody Rhodes right now is a pariah as far as AEW fans go, they hate him. It’s amazing how one minute they can love you, and the next minute they can hate you,” he said. “But then again, that’s what the wrestling business is. You can be a heel one day, and you can be a babyface the next, I love it, man. If you’re tuning in, it’s good, that’s the way I look at it.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Hall Of Fame podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]