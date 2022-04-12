AEW Owner, CEO, and President Tony Khan sees great potential in former UFC fighter Paige VanZant who recently signed with AEW.

“Well, she’s training as a pro wrestler but she’s very well versed in fighting and mixed martial arts and grappling,” Khan told ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. “She is a natural when it comes to the charisma and the way she carries herself like a star both on television and to the live fans. She has such a great presence. She’s developing her wrestling skills. With her potential and her presence, I think there’s a real chance she could be a force to be reckoned with in pro wrestling.”

AEW has worked with other celebrities during its history. Tony Khan was asked what other names from the world of combat sports he’d consider bringing into the company.

“I’m thinking Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather, probably, are the two biggest draws, I think,” Khan said. “I don’t know for sure. I’d probably say one of those two. They’re both huge stars.”

Tony Khan was also asked about recent AEW signings and how the company can properly feature all of the individuals it currently has under contract. Khan pointed to his recent purchase of Ring of Honor as a new platform for wrestlers who fans want to see more often.

“I think people can look at it a little differently after we had the success with Ring of Honor’s Supercard (of Honor) because I think we’ve taken some people that have been important in AEW and presented them again now in a new light in Ring of Honor,” Khan explained. “For example, Tully Blanchard and Brian Cage together in Ring of Honor, and Tully Blanchard starting Tully Blanchard Enterprises with Cage and a new tag team, Kaun and Toa Liona.

“I think that’s a great example of how potentially there could be fluidity between the roster of AEW and Ring of Honor, which would be great for both companies.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]