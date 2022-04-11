Brandi Rhodes was backstage with Cody Rhodes for her husband’s triumphant WWE comeback at WrestleMania 38.

According to Fightful Select, although Brandi hasn’t initially been brought in with Cody on WWE TV, she had “many productive conversations” with several influential names on WrestleMania weekend. It was also noted that Brandi has been working on her unscripted content and has continued training in the ring.

As we’ve noted, Brandi posted a picture of herself and Cody backstage after WrestleMania 38.

Brandi’s last televised AEW match was a loss to Anna Jay on the September 16, 2020 episode of Dynamite. Since then, she wrestled nearly a dozen matches on Dark and Dark: Elevation, defeating indie wrestlers such as Kenzie Paige, KiLynn King and Robyn Renegade in singles matches. She also briefly teamed with Red Velvet.

In the aftermath of her AEW exit, Brandi Rhodes is reportedly looking to take her Shot of Brandi cooking show to a TV network. According to Deadline, DIGA Studios is currently shopping the project to broadcasters and streamers.

“I started shooting this show in my kitchen four years ago with two iPhone cameras and a cocktail,” Brandi said in a press release. “I am excited to see the show evolve and thankful for the fans who have followed along. I assure you, now that I’m working with DIGA the best is yet to come.”

Brandi Rhodes worked for WWE as a ring announcer until 2016. Going by the name Eden, she made her PPV announcing debut at WrestleMania 31, as well as becoming the backup ring announcer for RAW, while Lilian Garcia was recovering from surgery. On May 24, 2016, she was granted her release from WWE, just days after her husband Cody Rhodes also requested his release. Stay tuned for updates on Brandi Rhodes’ possible comeback to WWE TV.

