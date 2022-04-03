In his first WWE match since May 16, 2016, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins on Saturday’s WrestleMania 38 Night One.

The likes of WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Bully Ray, Brandi Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, Ricky Starks and many others posted their reactions to The American Nightmare’s homecoming. Cody himself wrote “Wrestling is a love story” on Twitter shortly after Saturday’s show went off the air.

As noted earlier, Rhodes told Variety that he now has the opportunity to prove why he’s the best pro wrestler in the world.

“I told Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard and Nick Khan — this very small circle of individuals — I told them what I truly believe and it’s that I’m the best wrestler in the world,” Rhodes said ahead of his WWE comeback. “And to go further with it, I actually don’t think there’s a close second. But with that said, the opportunity now exists to prove it, and that’s what I’m most excited about.”

You can see various reactions to Cody Rhodes’ WWE return below.

