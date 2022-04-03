In his first WWE match since May 16, 2016, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins on Saturday’s WrestleMania 38 Night One.

The likes of WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Bully Ray, Brandi Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, Ricky Starks and many others posted their reactions to The American Nightmare’s homecoming. Cody himself wrote “Wrestling is a love story” on Twitter shortly after Saturday’s show went off the air.

As noted earlier, Rhodes told Variety that he now has the opportunity to prove why he’s the best pro wrestler in the world.

“I told Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard and Nick Khan — this very small circle of individuals — I told them what I truly believe and it’s that I’m the best wrestler in the world,” Rhodes said ahead of his WWE comeback. “And to go further with it, I actually don’t think there’s a close second. But with that said, the opportunity now exists to prove it, and that’s what I’m most excited about.”

You can see various reactions to Cody Rhodes’ WWE return below.

Wrestling is a love story — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 3, 2022

Get him brother. Love you https://t.co/ZLbR7eqDTq — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) April 3, 2022

Congratulations @CodyRhodes! Your Dad Is Going “God Damn!” Right Now. What An Amazing Match! #WrestleMania — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 3, 2022

Proud⭐️ — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) April 3, 2022

This is so cool ❤️ — Aubrey Edwards (@RefAubrey) April 3, 2022

“Welcome back to the big leagues…b---h.” – Seth Rollins Great return and match for Cody at #WrestleMania Monday should be very interesting @BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) April 3, 2022

Cody Rhodes is damn megastar & I am so happy he’s home. #Wrestlemania 📸: @kimberlasskick pic.twitter.com/s43uFXKyCE — Stu ‘Pendous’ Bennett (@StuBennett) April 3, 2022

Every time you looked up at the ceiling I got chills. So happy for you brother ❤️ — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) April 3, 2022

ADRENALINE

IN MY SOUL

WWE SIGN

CODY RHODES!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/QH3itBS8gB — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 3, 2022

I always liked Stardust to be fair — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) April 3, 2022

Oh the troll is strong on this account hahahahahaha welcome back Cody!! https://t.co/DSrG99IALz — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) April 3, 2022

Adrenaline in my soul ! — The 🇨🇺💎 (@DiamanteLAX) April 3, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]