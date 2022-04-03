In his first WWE match since May 16, 2016, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins on Saturday’s WrestleMania 38 Night One.
The likes of WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Bully Ray, Brandi Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, Ricky Starks and many others posted their reactions to The American Nightmare’s homecoming. Cody himself wrote “Wrestling is a love story” on Twitter shortly after Saturday’s show went off the air.
As noted earlier, Rhodes told Variety that he now has the opportunity to prove why he’s the best pro wrestler in the world.
“I told Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard and Nick Khan — this very small circle of individuals — I told them what I truly believe and it’s that I’m the best wrestler in the world,” Rhodes said ahead of his WWE comeback. “And to go further with it, I actually don’t think there’s a close second. But with that said, the opportunity now exists to prove it, and that’s what I’m most excited about.”
You can see various reactions to Cody Rhodes’ WWE return below.
Wrestling is a love story
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 3, 2022
Proud of this man ❤️ #WrestleMania38 pic.twitter.com/uU3Vo4GlD1
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) April 3, 2022
Get him brother. Love you https://t.co/ZLbR7eqDTq
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) April 3, 2022
Congratulations @CodyRhodes! Your Dad Is Going “God Damn!” Right Now. What An Amazing Match! #WrestleMania
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 3, 2022
Proud⭐️
— Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) April 3, 2022
This is so cool ❤️
— Aubrey Edwards (@RefAubrey) April 3, 2022
The man pic.twitter.com/OG4YPLYZo9
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 3, 2022
“Welcome back to the big leagues…b---h.” – Seth Rollins
Great return and match for Cody at #WrestleMania
Monday should be very interesting @BustedOpenRadio
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) April 3, 2022
Cody Rhodes is damn megastar & I am so happy he’s home. #Wrestlemania
📸: @kimberlasskick pic.twitter.com/s43uFXKyCE
— Stu ‘Pendous’ Bennett (@StuBennett) April 3, 2022
Every time you looked up at the ceiling I got chills. So happy for you brother ❤️
— Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) April 3, 2022
ADRENALINE
IN MY SOUL
WWE SIGN
CODY RHODES!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/QH3itBS8gB
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 3, 2022
I always liked Stardust to be fair
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) April 3, 2022
Oh the troll is strong on this account hahahahahaha welcome back Cody!! https://t.co/DSrG99IALz
— SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) April 3, 2022
Adrenaline in my soul !
— The 🇨🇺💎 (@DiamanteLAX) April 3, 2022
