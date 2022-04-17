AEW stars FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) are finally getting Bret Hart as their manager.

Big Time Wrestling announced Saturday night that the WWE Hall of Famer will be managing FTR at their Webster, MA event on June 10.

FTR will be facing AEW stars Brian Pillman Jr and Brock Anderson.

Big Time Wrestling announced via Twitter, “FTR will FINALLY get their chance to be managed by Bret Hart when they take on the team of Brian Pillman Jr & Brock Anderson with Arn Anderson! It happens on Friday June 10th in Webster, Ma! Tickets on sale now! https://bigtimewrestling.ticketleap.com/ftr-with-bret-hart/dates/Jun-10-2022_at_0530PM

As noted, after Harwood and Wheeler fired Tully Blanchard in March, the former AEW Tag Team Champions have been teasing that Tully’s replacement is going to be Bret Hart.

While Dax Harwood has yet to comment about the news, Cash Wheeler did.

He tweeted, “Oh yeah, this is real. Talk about a year. Someone go check on Dax.”

More information about the Big Time Wrestling event is available here. 

Below is the announcement as well as reactions to the upcoming match:

 

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

counter

We’re helping make homeownership easy!

SaveWithWINC.com makes saving money easy! Paying your house off faster will save you THOUSANDS - and you don't need money out of pocket to do it. Get started at SaveWithWINC.com and cut 5, 7, even 10 years off your loan!

Ready to buy a home? Get into your next house with SaveWithWINC.com with as little as NO MONEY DOWN!

YouTube icon.Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. on YouTube.