AEW stars FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) are finally getting Bret Hart as their manager.

Big Time Wrestling announced Saturday night that the WWE Hall of Famer will be managing FTR at their Webster, MA event on June 10.

FTR will be facing AEW stars Brian Pillman Jr and Brock Anderson.

Big Time Wrestling announced via Twitter, “FTR will FINALLY get their chance to be managed by Bret Hart when they take on the team of Brian Pillman Jr & Brock Anderson with Arn Anderson! It happens on Friday June 10th in Webster, Ma! Tickets on sale now! https://bigtimewrestling.ticketleap.com/ftr-with-bret-hart/dates/Jun-10-2022_at_0530PM”

As noted, after Harwood and Wheeler fired Tully Blanchard in March, the former AEW Tag Team Champions have been teasing that Tully’s replacement is going to be Bret Hart.

While Dax Harwood has yet to comment about the news, Cash Wheeler did.

He tweeted, “Oh yeah, this is real. Talk about a year. Someone go check on Dax.”

Below is the announcement as well as reactions to the upcoming match:

