Former WWE and current Impact star Brian Myers will be making his NWA debut at Powerrr Trip 2.

Myers is set to face former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis.

NWA tweeted this afternoon, “Just announced for Powerrr Trip 2! @RealNickAldis vs @Myers_Wrestling The Aldis/Cardona rivalry rages on and now the Champ’s best friend is making his NWA debut! Do you think Aldis is up for this challenge? Let us know in the replies!”

Brian Myers reacted to his upcoming NWA debut match.

He tweeted, “Well, here I go again. Brining a lesser talent up to my level. They don’t call me THE MOST PROFESSIONAL WRESTLER for no reason. See you soon @nwa!”

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona also commented on his friend’s match.

Cardona wrote, “I’m #AlwayzReady…not Alwayz Available! The Most Professional Wrestler is going to SQUASH The British Pussy Cat! @Myers_Wrestling @RealNickAldis @nwa.”

Matt Cardona became the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion after defeating Trevor Murdoch at the first NWA Powerrr Trip on February 12.

NWA Powerrr Trip 2 is set for April 30 at Valor Hall in Oak Grove, Kentucky. Below is an updated line-up for the event:

* Homicide (c) vs. Colby Corino (NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match)

* Mike Knox vs. Harry Smith

* Brian Myers vs. Nick Aldis

