NWA revealed the first title match for NWA Powerrr Trip 2.

The promotion has announced that Homicide will defend the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship against Colby Corino at Powerrr Trip 2.

Homicide won the vacant title at Crockett Cup 2022, defeating Corino, Austin Aries, and Darius Lockhart in a four-way match.

NWA Powerrr Trip 2 is set for April 30 at Valor Hall in Oak Grove, Kentucky. Below is the announced line-up so far:

* Homicide (c) vs. Colby Corino (NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match)

The first NWA Powerrrr Trip event was on February 12. In the main event, Matt Cardona had defeated Trevor Murdoch to become the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

Below are NWA’s announcements:

