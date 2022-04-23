Former AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker filed to trademark her signature “D.M.D.” title with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on April 19th.

Michael E. Dockins, who has helped many wrestlers obtain their desired trademarks in the past, assisted Baker in the filing. The full description can be seen below:

“G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Organization, arranging and conducting of sumo wrestling competitions; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

Apart from her thriving in-ring career, Baker is also a practicing dentist, hence the term D.M.D. (Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry). She previously revealed that she still strives to maintain a full-time schedule with her dental practice while wrestling on AEW each week.

Baker recently lost the title to the current champion, Thunder Rosa, ending her 290-day streak, the second-longest reign in the history of the AEW Women’s Title. She qualified for the women’s AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on this past week’s Dynamite and is looking to win the whole thing to show she is still the top woman in AEW.

