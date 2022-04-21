Another women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifying match took place on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, and it saw former AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker vs. former WWE NXT star Danielle Kamella (f.k.a. Vanessa Borne).

In her hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Britt pulled out the victory by applying The Lockjaw for the submission. Britt joins Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Red Velvet, and Hikaru Shida as the sixth woman to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Each tournament will have 16 competitors. The first-round matches will begin on May 11 during the live AEW Dynamite from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY.

The finals of the two tournaments will take place at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 29 in Las Vegas. Dr. Martha Hart will be there live to present the winners with the trophy, being billed as “The Owen” cup.

Earlier tonight, the men’s side of the tournament saw its second competitor qualify — Kyle O’Reilly. He defeated Jungle Boy in a back-and-forth match and now joins ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe in the first round.

Keep up with our live coverage of AEW Dynamite at this link!

It's time to bring out the towels; Dr. @realbrittbaker DMD has arrived in Brittsburgh for the #OwenHart Women’s Tournament Qualifier, and she has brought in some strong reinforcement! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1EykA1aBtZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]