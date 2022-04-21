Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw the second qualifying match in the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament — Kyle O’Reilly vs. Jungle Boy.

When the dust settled, Kyle O’Reilly emerged victorious over Jungle Boy by hitting a top tope knee drop for the 3-count. Kyle joins ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe as the two men currently qualified for the tournament, with more participants being determined in the coming weeks.

Each tournament will have 16 competitors. The first-round matches will begin on May 11 during the live AEW Dynamite from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY.

The finals of the two tournaments will take place at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 29 in Las Vegas. Dr. Martha Hart will be there live to present the winners with the trophy, being billed as “The Owen” cup.

On the women’s side of things, Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Red Velvet, and Hikaru Shida are confirmed competitors in the women’s tournament. Britt Baker and Danielle Kamela will go one-on-one later this evening to determine the sixth qualified entrant.

