New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially confirmed its second match for Capital Collision.

The confirmed match is Brody King vs. Minoru Suzuki. King had issued a challenge to Suzuki earlier this month at Windy City Riot.

Capital Collision is set for May 14, 2022, at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. Below is NJPW’s full announcement:

After a hard fought war between Minoru Suzuki and Tomohiro Ishii two weeks ago at Windy City Riot, Suzuki was in a foul mood when approached by Brody King. King would demand a match against Suzuki at Washington, while professional wrestling’s King was suitably incensed at ‘Big Bad’ Brody getting in his space. It didn’t take too long for the relevant arrangements to be made, and this match is now official! Brody King will go head to head with Minoru Suzuki for the first time on Saturday May 14 at Capital Collision in Washington DC!

Below is the updated line-up for Capital Collision:

* Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Brody King vs. Minoru Suzuki

Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jay White, Will Ospreay, Jon Moxley, Jeff Cobb, Tom Lawlor, and Fred Rosser are also scheduled to appear at the event.

ICYMI After a challenge issued backstage in Chicago, the match is signed for Capital Collision! Brody King vs Minoru Suzuki May 14! Tickets:https://t.co/zJPiqjm7yx#njpw #njcapital pic.twitter.com/5Wyr7XI0Je — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 30, 2022

Stay tuned for more match announcements.

