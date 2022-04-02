WWE Superstar Bron Breakker recently spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 media row ahead of NXT’s Stand & Deliver event this afternoon. He will be competing in the main event of that match for the NXT Championship. Bron made it clear that he is going to be taking his title back.

“None, I am going to whip his ass, that’s the bottom line,” he stated. “I am going to take back my NXT Championship where it belongs.”

Bron Breakker has also had the opportunity to compete on the main roster lately. This has led to some speculation over his future in NXT 2.0. However, he is not sure what his future will be. “I don’t know, man. I am just focused on Saturday and winning my championship back. As far as my future, man, I don’t know. We will see,” he said.

Even though he has been able to work on Monday Night Raw, Bron Breakker is yet to truly interact with Vince McMahon. “No, nope,” Bron Breakker said on having a genuine conversation with the boss. “Briefly, just short, ‘hello,’ kind of thing, but no.”

You can watch the full interview below:

