WWE Shop has debuted a new Vince McMahon t-shirt.

The shirt, which features the WWE Chairman depicted with red skin and devil horns, includes a line from McMahon’s interview on The Pat McAfee Show: “If people think I’m an assh*le, congratulations, I am.”

This shirt is currently the only Vince McMahon merchandise available on WWEShop.com.

McMahon’s interview with McAfee caught fire earlier this month. Many praised the SmackDown commentator for his ability to bring out the personal side of the WWE Chairman. The specific line came after McAfee addressed McMahon’s reputation, to which he noted that, “if people think you’re an assh*le, you can’t change that.”

McMahon would continue by noting his reputation doesn’t bother him because it’s out of his control. He admitted that that perspective did not develop overnight, but he is comfortable where he is now. He noted he focuses his positive energy on business rather than trying to change a poor image of him.

Other big topics McMahon covered included brief acknowledgments of AEW and their purchase of Ring of Honor, working with Saudi Arabia, and The Rock. McMahon also revealed during the interview that he would be inducting The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame this year noting he feels a rare sense of nervousness about the induction because he “likes the guy” and wants to do right by him.

Aside from the real-world topics, McAfee’s interview with McMahon also spurred a WrestleMania program for the former NFL punter. McMahon would offer McAfee a spot on the WrestleMania 38 card, with an opponent to be determined. While that opponent was initially rumored to be McMahon himself, RAW upstart Austin Theory took up the challenge instead. Theory has operated as McMahon’s protege in recent months, taking advice from the boss in backstage segments.

You can purchase the new shirt on WWE Shop here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]