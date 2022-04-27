During the latest episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard answered questions from fans regarding topics that included WWE invading Wall Street, Vince McMahon’s feud with God, and what he believes is the greatest debut in WWE history.

WWE Executive Bruce Prichard also talked about the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Promoters and who he believes belongs on that list. Prichard mentioned the four names he would put on the list, naming his current boss as the best of all time.

“Vince [McMahon] obviously, I think Vince is number one,” Prichard said. “I do have to put Boesch on there because Paul was a true promoter. You have to view it through the eyes of who was a promoter, who was a marketer, who was a booker. Paul was a promoter’s promoter. Vince McMahon Sr. was a promoter.

“Jim Barnett, Jim was a promoter and as years went on, Jim Crockett was the guy who owned a business, Jim [Crockett] didn’t promote. Dusty Rhodes was a promoter, even though Dusty didn’t have that moniker, that’s what Dusty did. So that would probably be it, the two Vince’s, Paul and Dusty.”

Continuing to talk about Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard added a bit of context to the way Vince helps talent have their ideas heard. The WWE Executive said Vince has had conversations with talent where he tries to understand their vision but if he doesn’t, he won’t execute their plan.

“There have been times where he said no to the point of selling me or I don’t understand it,” Prichard said. “Yeah, that’s definitely happened.”

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame included The Undertaker, Vader, Queen Sharmell, and the Steiner Brothers. Speaking of the Hall of Fame, Prichard added Kevin Dunn to the list of people he would induct in the future into the HOF for his contributions to the WWE for over 20 years.

“I do, he would probably disagree with me,” Prichard said. “But I do without a doubt. I think his dad should and I think his dad should. [He is behind the scenes] but he makes it all happen too and I don’t know why. Would people know who he is and would they care? Probably not.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

