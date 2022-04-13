During the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, Bryan Danielson returned for his ‘Bella Brains’ segment.

The AEW star told a story from his honeymoon with Brie Bella that included him losing their car keys and Brie giving him the silent treatment.

“So, can I tell you a quick story? This was on our honeymoon, so this was almost exactly eight years ago. So we were in Hawaii, and we were on the road to Hana, having the greatest time of our life, literally. So, on the black sand beach, I am bodysurfing, Brie takes a picture of me, and at that moment, this is the apex of my life. Until seconds later when she asks me, ‘where are the car keys?’ And they were in my pocket, as I was body surfing and we lost them to the ocean.

“We had to wait for someone to come pick us up, or whatever. We are sitting on our rental car, and she just wasn’t talking to me. I was trying to like, ‘hey,’ it’s kind of a funny situation, and she’s not having any of it. So then all of a sudden, she hasn’t spoken to me for like 10 minutes. I said, ‘do you want me to just go somewhere else?’ She said, ‘no, I want you right here,’ so she could just sit there and be silent.”

Before the popular ‘Bella Brains’ segment began, the three of them ended up joking about Tony Khan’s recent bot comment. The Bella Twins mentioned that everyone at WrestleMania was asking when the ‘Bella Brains’ segment would return before pointing out it was, “real humans, not robots,”

This led to Bryan Danielson saying, “Oh wow, okay. Lots of bots on social media.”

Brie responded by claiming, “That’s what I hear.”

In the end, it was Nikki Bella who won this particular round of ‘Bella Brains’.

