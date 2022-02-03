On this week’s episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki & Brie had just returned from competing in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match in St. Louis, Missouri. The Bella Twins entered the match as entrants #19 and #24, respectively, with Brie eliminating her twin sister, Nikki.

They both spoke on what it meant to them to be returning to WWE, and disclosed that they had a special traveler come along for the ride with them.

“I came back home on the biggest high. Literally had so much fun,” Brie said. “I wasn’t going to do it [take her daughter Birdie with her] because we were really in and out. At the end of the day, it’s really stressful these big pay-per-views when you’re putting stuff together and you’re getting ready, and I was just kind of like, in my heart, like it’ll just be tough having her.

“But when your daughter begs to come and see you wrestle live, I’m like ‘I may not ever get this moment again?’ and I didn’t want to lose that, and Bryan [Danielson] was the one who really tried to push it, he was like ‘Brie listen, this is always going to be something that you and Birdie will always have and at four-and-a-half, she will remember.’ So Birdie packed her bag.”

When Brie Bella entered the Women’s Royal Rumble, she received a rapturous response from the WWE Universe who proceeded to chant “YES!”. The chant is the famous catchphrase her husband, Bryan Danielson, used while in WWE.

“So your music hit, you went before me, you were number nineteen, and I was number 24,” Nikki explained. “You went out, and I was so nervous, and then you got a huge pop, the crowd were so excited to see you, and you went in and you kicked butt girl. You did so good. You looked so good on your run I was like ‘yeah Brie!’ Then, oh my gosh, the YES! chant. Everyone got chills in gorilla. The camera pulled back and they just got this epic shot of you in the stadium and everyone doing it. Everyone got really emotional when you were doing that.”

Brie Bella responded by saying that she could hear the fans chanting it and that she decided to go with it in that very moment.

“When I started to hear people say ‘YES!’ because I ran in, I think I nailed Natalya and I nailed Michelle,” Brie explained. “I started to hear the fans chanting ‘YES!’ and in my head I’m like, you know what, I’m going to go with this. I was going to go into my Brie Mode, I’m like nah I’m going to go with the ‘YES!’ chant because, the one thing about my husband I’ll say, is he has a huge presence and when I hear the ‘YES!’ chant, I immediately think of him, and it made me just feel him in that moment.”

