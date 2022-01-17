So far since leaving WWE, Bryan Danielson has only worked for AEW, but that is something that could be set to change in the future. The American Dragon is reportedly interested in working elsewhere, on the indies, but there could be a condition in his way.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Bryan Danielson is keen to work with a specific independent promotion, although he didn’t name which that was. However, he did confirm that AEW is not against him working there at some point.

However, Meltzer also added that the promotion is in a market that AEW has never run. They would like Bryan Danielson’s first match there to be under their name before working for the promotion. This makes sense from AEW’s perspective, as they want to make the most of the talent at their disposal.

The company has had no problem with talent working in other places so far. This was clear when Jon Moxley’s upcoming return was announced by GCW. The former AEW World Champion will be competing at the 1/23 show against Homicide. This will see him defend the GCW World Title, and shall be from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Danielson recently tried and failed twice to capture the AEW World Title against Adam ‘Hangman’ Page. However, he also revealed in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, that he would be interested in facing the current ROH World Champion, Jonathan Gresham.

“So it’s interesting,” Danielson said, commenting on how he learned Bandido pulled from Final Battle. “I’m not on my phone, ever. It’s hard to get me to pick up my phone at any given point of the day. So I didn’t realize until Saturday morning [the day of Final Battle] that Bandido couldn’t do the show. I was like, ‘That would have been perfect for me to come in and do that.’ It would have been a lot of fun.

“I’m not sure that would have even been OK with the state my knee was in on Friday [Bryan tweaked his knee days before on AEW Dynamite], but I think that’s a match that a lot of wrestling fans would want to see.”

