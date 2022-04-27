Carmella has reacted to a social media meme trolling how old she looks in a recent photo.

As seen below, a fan on Twitter compiled a montage of active wrestlers beyond the age of 43. The list includes R-Truth, MVP, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, Bobby Fish and AJ Styles. In the meme, Carmella is listed as a 46-year-old wrestler, when she’s actually 34.

Carmella made light of the meme, referencing Sonya Deville slapping her in a backstage segment on this week’s RAW.

After Carmella and Zelina Vega failed to help Deville defeat Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Title, they were confronted backstage by a furious Deville. First, Vega received a hard slap from Deville. Thereafter, Mella attempted to slap Deville, who made a timely block. Deville would then remind Mella that she is still her boss, before slapping her. As seen in the video below, Carmella fell to the ground from the slap.

As part of their agreement, Deville assured Carmella & Vega a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles if they helped her beat Belair. Carmella & Vega lost their titles to Sasha Banks & Naomi at WrestleMania 38 earlier this month.

Damn..apparently Sonya slapped me so hard I missed 12 years of my life. 😳 https://t.co/giWZoJeMnu — The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) April 26, 2022

WHY DID SONYA DO THEM LIKE THAT OMG SMFJSLEJF#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PYSOJcFawr — rigo (@womenstitles) April 26, 2022

What did Carmella do in the locker room??? The slap was personal. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tTRzivXOrG — BodyBitchWWE (@BodyBitchWWE) April 26, 2022

