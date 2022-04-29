Chelsea Green has had her Twitter account suspended on two separate occasions this week. According to the IMPACT Wrestling star, Twitter locked her handle twice citing a profile banner of her in a bikini.

On Thursday, Green called out Twitter for not addressing verbal harassment on the social media platform, and instead focusing on her header photo.

Second time this week.

@Twitter maybe focus on the verbal harassment’s that we deal with daily on this app instead of my profile banner. WTF

As seen below, Green shared the profile banner that got her suspended in the first place. She has since changed the photo, after her temporary suspension was lifted.

Green and her husband, Matt Cardona, were recently in a feud with Jordynne Grace and W. Morrissey on Impact Wrestling. Chelsea was last seen in action at the Impact Wrestling Multiverse Of Matches special event, where she & Cardona lost to Mickie James & Nick Aldis in a tag team contest.

Chelsea Green suffered a wrist injury at last month’s Sacrifice pay-per-view, but didn’t require surgery and has continued to wrestle wearing a cast.

Second time this week. @Twitter maybe focus on the verbal harassment’s that we deal with daily on this app instead of my profile banner. WTF 😂 pic.twitter.com/TPGhdo7kpD — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 28, 2022

Got suspended for this photo being my banner. LOL @Twitter doesn’t suspend a single account that attacks me daily… but yes, my ass is definitely grounds for reporting! 🚩🫥 pic.twitter.com/1vudHHhzT8 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 26, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]