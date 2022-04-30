Chris Dickinson has pulled out of Saturday’s GCW In Too Deep event, following domestic abuse allegations leveled against him by independent wrestler Christina Von Eerie.

On Friday, Dickinson issued the following statement via Twitter:

I have made the decision to pull myself off of Saturday’s GCW event in Atlantic City. I do not want to serve as a distraction to my peers. The accusations made about me by a former partner are false, and contain multiple defamatory allegations that will be addressed in due time. I do not wish to engage in public discourse on this matter. Instead, I will pursue all legal options afforded to me in an effort to clear my name.

Earlier this week, Von Eerie accused Dickinson of both physical and mental abuse through social media.

“Chris would continuously degrade and insult me and my work,” she wrote on Facebook. “He absolutely hated watching my matches and would rip me apart and make fun of me. This got so bad that I couldn’t even watch my own matches back by myself. I began to cringe at the sight of myself. [Slowly] beginning to believe all the awful, mean things he was saying to actually be true.”

“Things started getting physical,” the post later read. “He would push me, hold me down, block me from getting to the door, or even pulling me off the door and throwing me on the bed or the floor. He would throw and break things. He didn’t care what it was.”

Von Eerie also described a specific incident that led to a physical attack.

“I attempted multiple times to grab the phone out of his hands,” she wrote. “I finally managed to get it. That’s when Chris hit me. He slapped me so hard across the face that my ear started ringing, my mouth had been busted open and was bleeding so much that I was spitting blood. I had a black eye, my lips swollen and split, and the corner of my mouth was bruised. He was in fact talking to his ex, and there was definitely something he didn’t want me to see. He got his phone back and I never got see or know what it was that he was hiding. Must have been bad enough to where he felt the need to physically assault a 130 lbs 24yr old woman…there were even [times] where intimacy was very physically painful for me. Just enduring it, when he knew he was hurting me.”

Dickinson denied the claims after they were posted by Von Eerie.

“I saw what was said about me by a former partner,” Dickinson wrote on Twitter. “I need to make it very clear. I have NEVER physically abused her or any other partner. These accusations are FALSE, they are hurtful, and they go against everything I believe in.”

Chris Dickinson was supposed to wrestle Biff Busick (Oney Lorcan) at Saturday’s GCW event. GCW has yet to announce Biff’s new opponent.

